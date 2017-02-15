BUSINESS IS BOOMING IN DOWNTOWN LINDEN

For the first time in a long time all of the storefronts along Main Street in Linden are either occupied by a business, on in development to open one soon.

In a town that has made news for unemployment and struggle, this should be a headline that makes us all happy.

Entrepreneurs are taking the chance and creating new businesses, jobs, and opportunity for this great city.

Combine this fact with a significant increase in sales tax collections, and you can see that Linden is on the right track for 2017.

“We are here to make sure this city does not miss an opportunity, does not miss a beat,” Linden Mayor Wess Ward noted during a recent meeting at the Perry County Chamber of Commerce.

The past six months have brought us new stores, new jobs, a new fire department, major advancements in broadband, and the opportunity to bring higher education to our town,” Mayor Ward said.

Take a walk down Main Street and see what’s new—from a budding television repair store to an ever growing inventory in Main Street staples such as Dimples, Sparky and Ringo’s, Grimes Auctions, the Bargain Box, Milk Soapberry and O’Bryans Flowers & Gifts.

Recently, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for Main Street’s newest feature, The Spalon. Add to that a new physical therapy service aimed at improving lives across the area.

“The upcoming Blooming Arts Festival will give us a chance to showcase our new sidewalk projects, storefronts filled with merchants, and the great people that power it all,” Mayor Ward adds.

“This is a good time for Linden, and we plan to keep encouraging these job creators and help them in any way possible,” Ward concluded.

Although the final figures are not in, early reports suggest that Linden is experiencing a double-digit sales tax collection growth.

From the professional services offices to retail stores and hotel, space is becoming a premium across the city.

In fact, more than one downtown merchant is looking to expand.

Even as Tiller Furniture prepares to close their retail chapter, plans have already been finalized for an ambitious new retail project to continue to fuel tourism and growth with those storefronts.

Look for more information to be announced with that project soon.

Be encouraged, shop local, and help spread the word that things are looking up for Linden and this beautiful county.