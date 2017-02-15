BOBBY ARNOLD McGEE

Mr. McGee, 71, died Monday, November 21, 2016. A memorial service was held Friday, December 2, 2016 at the Perry County Community Center in Linden. He was born in Columbia, the son of the late Johnnie Arnold McGee and Oville Tate McGee. He served in the United States Air Force, and graduated from Vanderbilt University and University of Tennessee College of Law. He had a law practice in the county for many years. Survivors include his two daughters, Brooke (Robert) Holloway of Mt. Juliet, and Blair (Justin) Bryant of Tracy City; three grandchildren, Eisley Brown, and Kellen and Jalen Bryant; and a number of friends and family.