BLACKBURN VISITS TUESDAY

Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn will hold a town hall meet-and-greet on Tuesday, February 21, 11:00 a.m., at the Perry County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.

She will provide a legislative update and discuss the latest in regional broadband development. Blackburn will have a few minutes to take questions from the public.

Citizens are encouraged to arrive at the Chamber by 10:30 a.m., as limited seating will be available.

The Congresswoman is excited to include this Perry County visit as part of a regional tour of cities.