BETTY ANN “MA-BET” GREESON TURNBO-RAY

Mrs. Turnbo-Ray, 82, of Hohenwald, died Sunday, February 5, 2017, surrounded by her family. A funeral service was held Tuesday, February 7, 2017, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of McDonald Funeral Home in Hohenwald, with Drew Brewer officiating. Burial was at Clifton City Cemetery. She was born in Waynesboro, the daughter of the late Edgar and Era Greeson. She and her late husband owned and operated Pevahouse Hardware Store in Linden from 1957 to when they sold it in 1995. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Arland Turnbo. Survivors include her daughters, Becky Bates and Deborah Kuss, both of Hohenwald; five grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. The family has requested that donations be made to the American Heart Association.