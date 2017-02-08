VIOLET ELIZABETH SHANES

Mrs. Shanes, 93, of Centerville, died Sunday, January 29, 2017, at her residence. A funeral service was held Wednesday, February 1, 2017, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of McDonald Funeral Home in Centerville, with Bill McDonald officiating. Burial was at Harpeth Hills Cemetery. She was born in Elgin, Texas, the daughter of the late Carl Eklund, and Anna (Anderson) Eklund. She worked as a cook. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Shanes; a son, Carl D. Shanes; a daughter, Margaret Shanes; two brothers, Roland Eklund, and Elmer Eklund; three grandchildren; and one great grandchild. Survivors include two sons, John David Shanes of Coble, and Ronnie (Lisa) Shanes of Mt. Juliet; three daughters, Susan Runions of Linden, Cherry Shanes of Coble, and Diane (Lloyd) Bledsoe of Linden; two sisters, Edna Roskey of Pueblo, Colorado, and Irene Boyko of Pflugerville, Texas; a brother, Chester Eklund of Austin, Texas; several nieces and nephews; fifteen grandchildren; forty-one great grandchildren and ten great, great grandchildren.