VIKINGS DROPPED TWO CONTESTS LAST WEEK

The Vikings went 0-2 last week, dropping games to Loretto, 51-57, and Wayne County, 42-48.

Parker Brown was the high scoring Viking versus Loretto with 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Also in double figures, Samuel Foust with 10 points and 7 rebounds.

Other individual efforts: Justin Perry, 9 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists; Brock Young, 6 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists; Jordan Barber, 5 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists; Maclaine Pevahouse, 3 points, 3 assists; Matthew Wood, 1 rebound; Parker Bates, 1 rebound.

Team: 22 rebounds, 16 assists, 10 turnovers.

Viking Jordan Barber led the offense against Wayne County with 18 points (7 rebounds, 1 assist), and Parker Brown contributed 10 points (7 rebounds, 4 assists).

Individual efforts: Maclaine Pevahouse, 6 points, 4 rebounds; Justin Perry, 5 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists; Matthew Wood, 3 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist; Brock Young, 2 rebounds, 2 assists; Samuel Foust, 1 rebound, 2 assists.

Team stats: 23 boards, 13 assists, 10 turnovers.

Your Vikings and Lady Vikings were to have played the Clifton Lions and Lady Lions last night.

On Friday the teams head to Chapel Hill to take on the Forrest Rockets and Lady Rockets.

The game will be broadcast live on 101.3 WOPC as “The Voice of the Vikings” Jay Hinson and Tim Thomas bring you all the play by play action.

Stats provided by Jay Hinson.