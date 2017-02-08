RICKY DAN JONES﻿﻿

Mr. Jones, 59, of Linden, died Thursday, February 2, 2017, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Sunday, February 5, 2017, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with James Brewer officiating. Burial was at Sutton Cemetery. He was born in Hohenwald, the son of the late William Paul Jones, and Jacquline Murdock Jones. He had worked in the logging woods all his life and at various sawmills around Perry County. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Faye Tinin Simmons; and a nephew, Martin Tinin. Survivors include his wife of forty-two years, Shelia Kimble Jones; sons, Robert Paul Jones and Steven Dale Jones; grandchildren Holly (Timmy) Holt, Harlan Mallard, Robert Jones, and Login Bright; great grandchildren, Mason Jones and Anna Holt; a sister, Carolyn (Barry) Battles; a brother, Richard (Gail) Jones; and a host of other loving family member and friends.