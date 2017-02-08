LOUISE HUDSON STEPHENS WEATHERLY﻿﻿﻿﻿

Mrs. Weatherly, 81, of Lobelville, died Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at the Wayne County Nursing Home in Waynesboro. A funeral service was held Friday, January 20, 2017, 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of McDonald Funeral Home in Lobelville, with Keith Fulton officiating. Burial was at the Curry Cemetery in Lobelville. She was born in Tennessee City, the daughter of the late Carmell C. and Ida Fortner Hudson. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, a homemaker, and a factory worker at Red Kap Industries and Reliable Products. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul M. Weatherly; a son, Curtis Leo Stephens; and several brothers and sisters. Survivors include three sons, Joe Stephens of Rushville, Missouri, Charles (Martha) Stephens of Franklin, and Jake (Dana) Stephens of Waynesboro; three daughters, Gracie Hamm of Waynesboro, Maggie Preddy of Gallatin, and Lilly Bell (Michael Hyrb) Grindstaff of Virginia Beach, Virginia; a sister, Francis Tidwell of Erin; eighteen grandchildren; thirty-four great grandchildren; and two great, great grandchildren.