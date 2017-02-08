LADY VIKINGS FELL TO LORETTO, BEAT WAYNE

One win, one loss for the Lady Vikings last week, falling to Loretto 36-48, but defeating Wayne County 70-37.

Chynia Brooks had another double/double versus Loretto with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Alle Hinson was also in double figures with 13 points (5 boards, 1 assist).

Other individual stats: Jaycie Roberts, 4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist; Katelynn Capps, 3 points; MaKayla Thornton, 5 rebounds; Alivia Feustal, 3 rebounds; Sydney Wilsdorf, 1 rebound.

As a team: 26 rebounds, 9 turnovers, 6 assists.

Chynia Brooks continued to lead her team’s offense in the win over Wayne County: 25 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists.

Two other Lady Vikings found double digits: Jaycie Roberts added 17 points (3 rebounds, 2 assists), and Alle Hinson contributed 15 points to the win (7 rebounds, 5 assists).

Other players: Jayce Whitt, 6 points; Alivia Feustal, 3 points; MaKayla Thornton, 2 points, 4 rebounds; Andrea Bradford, 2 points, 1 assist; Sydney Wilsdorf, 4 rebounds; Katelynn Capps, 2 rebounds, 2 assists.

Team stats: 30 boards, 13 assists, 11 turnovers.