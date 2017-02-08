END OF AN ERA: TILLER FURNITURE WILL CLOSE FEBRUARY 28

JESSIE RUTH TILLER



Since April, 1948, there has been a Tiller Furniture Store in Linden.

February 28, 2017 will bring to a close the oldest existing retail business in Perry County.

Floyd and Margaret Tiller moved to Linden in 1948, along with their four children, Bettye, Billy, Bobby and Mac.

Mr. Tiller opened a furniture store in the building owned by G.A. Halbrooks, the present location of Cut-N-Up Beauty Salon.

In the very early 1950’s, Tiller Furniture relocated, in the same block, at the building owned by Harold Savage, who had operated a grocery store at the site.

Floyd Tiller passed away in 1951, and the store continued operations under the partnership of Margaret Tiller and her daughter, Bettye and son-in-law, Jim Tucker.

Many different types of furniture, appliances and other things were sold, including Gibson guitars, banjos, “git fiddles,” wringer washing machines, stoves, refrigerators, living room suites, bedroom suites, and most anything else in the furniture and appliance lines.

After the death of Margaret Tiller in 2001, Billy bought out the owner/heirs and continued to operate the business as Tiller Furniture and Appliance Company.

Billy enjoyed being in the business and especially enjoyed talking with friends who dropped in for a visit.

Through the years many changes have been seen, from the days when the store had natural air conditioning by way of double swinging doors at the front to “push of a button” air conditioners; the days when Saturday was the “big day” of the week, as the stores, the bank, courthouse were all open and everyone came to town on Saturday.

It was a time to buy groceries, get a haircut, get clothes for the children, and just have the opportunity to visit with friends and neighbors.

The stores in town were open late for shopping and the children, if they had been good, might get to go to the movie, usually an exciting western with Roy Rogers and Gene Autry.

It is with sadness, but with many good memories, that an end must come. Thank you to all who have been faithful customers and friends to the family.

I want to encourage each of you to support our small town of Linden and Perry County, a beautiful place to shop, work, and most of all, to live.