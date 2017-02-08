ARREST MADE, STOLEN EQUIPMENT RECOVERED

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office announced this week the arrest of Frank Thomas Aldridge, 48, of Lobelville.

On or about December 12, 2016, Aldridge is suspected of making forced entry into a communications tower in Lobelville.

Suspect Aldridge is accused of removing more than $10,000 worth of emergency communications equipment and attempting to resell the equipment for personal gain.

The burglary and theft disrupted critical communications for several agencies, including the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, City of Lobelville, and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

The suspect’s actions placed the public at risk, said Sheriff Nick Weems.

Sheriff Weems told the Review that for more than a month his office has been working with informants and witnesses to build the case leading to the arrest of Aldridge.

The case caught an additional break Wednesday when an alert county worker spotted what appeared to be radio equipment along a rural road near the Buffalo River.

An investigation of the scene revealed additional equipment in the river.

Investigators worked with a diver to recover a majority of the stolen property.

A witness stated that suspect Aldridge discarded the stolen equipment in the river when he was unable to sell the items.

Aldridge was arrested the evening of February 2 during a domestic incident. He faces more than a dozen charges, including theft over $10,000, aggravated criminal trespassing, vandalism over $1,000, and burglary.

Additional federal charges may be brought since his actions interfered with federally licensed communications equipment.

His bond was set at $75,000.

The Nunley Media Group, operator of WOPC-FM and owner of the property affected by this crime, thanks the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, informants, and volunteers who made this arrest possible.