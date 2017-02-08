ARDELLA BUNCH

Ms. Bunch, 90, of Waverly, formerly of Linden, died Friday, February 3, 2017, at Humphreys County Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Monday, February 6, 2017, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Joel Nulty officiating. Burial was at Holder Cemetery on Cedar Creek. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late Georgie Bunch and Sophia Carter Bunch. She was retired from Dollar General in Waverly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, L.G. Bunch. Survivors include a host of loving cousins and friends.