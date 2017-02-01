VIKINGS SUFFERED THREE LOSSES

The Vikings missed on three opportunities last to improve their record which now stands at 10-13.

The losses came to Summertown, 60-74; Collinwood, 45-46; and Riverside, 62-71.

Three Vikings hit double figures in the Summertown gameL Brock Young (3 rebounds, 3 assists) led scoring with 16, while Justin Perry (2 rebounds, 6 assists) added a dozen points and Samuel Foust contributed 10 points and 4 boards.

Other player stats: Parker Brown, 8 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Jordan Barber, 8 points, 4 rebounds; Maclaine Pevahouse, 3 points, 2 rebounds; Matthew Wood, 3 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists.

As a team: 20 rebounds, 14 assists, 8 turnovers.

A double/double from Viking Parker Brown proved not enough to launch his team to a win over Collinwood.

Brown had a strong performance with 34 points, 15 rebounds, and 2 assists. He didn’t get a lot of scoring support from teammates: Jordan Barber, 6 points, 3 rebounds; Brock Young, 3 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists; Samuel Foust, 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist; Justin Perry, 3 rebounds, 4 assists; Maclaine Pevahouse, 1 rebound, 1 assist; Parker Bates, 1 rebound.

Team: 31 rebounds, 10 assists, 8 turnovers.

In the last contest of the week the Vikings came up short against Decatur County-Riverside.

Viking Parker Brown had another outstanding game: 28 points, 9 boards, 7 assists; Jordan Barber added a dozen points, 5 rebounds, and an assist.

Also contributing: Justin Perry, 9 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists; Brock Young, 5 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists; Samuel Foust, 4 points, 2 rebounds; Matthew Wood, 2 points, 1 assist; Maclaine Pevahouse, 2 rebounds, 2 assists; Parker Bates, 1 rebound, 1 assist.

The team as a whole: 29 rebounds, 19 assists, 12 turnovers.

Stats provided by Jay Hinson.