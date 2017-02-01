TIMOTHY EUGENE “GENE” HESTER

Mr. Hester, 64, of Lobelville, died Sunday, January 22, 2017, at his home. A funeral service was held Wednesday, January 25, 2017, noon, in the chapel of Lobelville Church of Christ, with Benny Carroll officiating. Burial was at Hester Cemetery. He was born in Lobelville, the son of the late Neal Hester and Helen Elizabeth Rollins Hester. He was retired from the City of Lobelville with twenty-six years and twenty-six days of service. Survivors include his brother, Lindy (Delaine) Hester of Lobelville; step-children, Shannon Peters, Alana Peters and Stacy (Jamie) Pevahouse; step-grandchildren, Trever, Alea, Carlie, Maclaine, Tyler, Chloe, Eric, and Colton; and a host of other loving family members and friends.