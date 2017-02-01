MORRISON GREENWAY

Mr. Greenway, 89, of Hohenwald, died Monday, January 23, 2017, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A funeral service was held Saturday, January 28, 2017, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of McDonald Funeral Home in Hohenwald, with Van Ward officiating. He was born in Linden, the son of the late James Leroy Greenway and Ethyl Pearl (Wright) Greenway. He was a maintenance worker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Jewel Bell Greenway; step-daughter, Gina Carlise; brothers, John Greenway, Henry Greenway, and Billy Presley Greenway; and a sister, Ethel Hickerson. Survivors include his wife, Ruth Hinson Greenway of Hohenwald; step-sons, Timmie (Barbara) Hinson, Bobby Hinson, Joey Hinson, and Jimmy Hinson, all of Hohenwald; sisters, Mary Jane Kewn, of Nashville, and Mattie Eggert, of Odessa, Texas; brothers, George Greenway of Nicholasville, Kentucky, and Jimmy Greenway of Linden; step-granddaughters, Amanda (Chuck) Pennington, Chanda (Jason) Graves, and Jessica Hinson, all of Hohenwald; step-grandsons, Rodney (Mallory) McDonald, Jerome Hinson, T.J. (Kayla) Hinson, Harvey (Marissa) Hinson, and Robert (Heather) Hinson, all of Hohenwald; and ten step-great grandchildren.