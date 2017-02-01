LADY VIKINGS DEFEATED RIVERSIDE

The Lady Vikings had a tough, low-scoring couple of games that ended in losses this week, but defeated Riverside in the last contest.

Versus Summertown, Lady Viking Chynia Brooks turned in another 20 points performance (7 rebounds, 1 assist) to lead PCHS in scoring; she was the only player in double digits in the 33-69 loss.

Individual stats: MaKayla Thornton, 4 points, 2 rebounds; Katelynn Capps, 3 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist; Alle Hinson, 2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist; Sydney Wilsdor, 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist; Jaycie Roberts, 2 points, 1 rebound; Alivia Feustal, 1 rebound; Jayce Whitt, 1 rebound; Andrea Bradford, 1 assist.

As a team: 19 turnovers, 18 rebounds, 5 assists.

The Lady Vikings managed only 32 points in their loss to Collinwood, 44.

Alle Hinson had 15 points, 5 boards, and 3 assists, and Jaycie Roberts added 11 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists.

Five other players had stats in the game: MaKayla Thornton, 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist; Andrea Bradford, 2 points; Alivia Feustal, 2 points; Chynia Brooks, 7 reounds, 3 assists; Sydney Wilsdorf, 3 rebounds.

Team: 22 rebounds, 15 turnovers, 10 assists.

PCHS pulled out a five-point win over Decatur County-Riverside, 42-37, behind a double/double by Chyna Brooks with 13 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists.

Alle Hinson contributed 11 points to the win (9 rebounds, 2 assists) and Jaycie Roberts (4 rebounds, 2 assists) added 9 points.

Other individual efforts: MaKayla Thorn-ton, 6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist; Andrea Bradford, 3 points, 1 rebound; Katelynn Capps, 2 rebounds, 2 assists; Sydney Wilsdorf, 2 rebounds, Alivia Feustal, 1 rebound.

Team stats: 32 rebounds, 10 assists, 8 turnovers.

Your Lady Vikings and Vikings were to have played the Lady Mustangs and Mustangs of Loretto last night at Dave Rhodes Memorial Gym.

PCHS hosts the Lady ‘Cats and Wildcats of Wayne County Friday night at 6:00.

The game will be broadcast live on 101.3 WOPC and wopcradio.com as “The Voice of the Vikings” Jay Hinson and Tim Thomas bring you all the play by play action.

It’s Good To Be Gold! Go Vikings!

State provided by Jay Hinson.