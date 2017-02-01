JIMMY LEE BLY, SR.

Mr. Bly, Sr., 83, of Lobelville, died Friday, January 13, 2017, at Perry Community Hospital. The family has chosen cremation and a memorial service will be held at a later date. McDonald Funeral Home of Perry County was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Russellville, Kentucky, the son of the late Ready Preston Bly and Zella May Robertson Bly. He was a retired truck driver after driving for over fifty years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four children, Virginia Delon, Helen Rowland, Ronnie Bly, and James Bly. Survivors include his wife, Peggy Bly of Lobelville; a daughter, Rita Rowland of Kansas City, Missouri; son, Jimmy (Debra) Bly, Jr. of Murfreesboro; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.