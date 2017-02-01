GRADY WILLIAMS RICHARDSON

Mr. Richardson, 86, of Linden, died Sunday, January 22, 2017, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Tuesday, January 24, 2017, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Hoyt Kirk and Bert Mathis officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. He was born in Perry County, the son of the late Grady Arnold Richardson and Clara Richardson Ward Richardson. He was a United States Army veteran, was retired from Dana Corporation, and a member of Brush Creek Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Christine Richardson; sisters, Lillian Grinder, Martha Ward, Edith Ward, Ruth Horner and Gussie Inman, and six brothers, Leonard Ward, Hillard Ward, Lloyd Ward, Jimmy Frank Richardson, George Richardson, and Ashley Richardson. Survivors include his daughters, Barbara (Buddy) Hensley, of Hohenwald, and Karen (Jerry Broadwater) Harder of Linden; a son, Gary (Shelly) Richardson of Linden; grandchildren, Lisa (Greg) Mullinicks, Kelly (Chip) Kilgore, Alex Richardson, and Lindsey Richardson; great grandchildren, Scott Mullinicks, Kensley Kilgore, Andrew Seamster, Cassie Richardson, and Kendall Richardson; and a host of other loving family members and friends.