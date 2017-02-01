FREE FLU SHOTS WHILE SUPPLIES LAST

Flu season is here, with seasonal influenza cases now reported across Tennessee.

The Perry County Health Department is working to protect the entire community by providing flu vaccinations at no charge to area residents on a first come, first served basis.

A small amount of vaccines is still available and to ensure they can be used to protect health will be provided at no charge to patients until vaccine supplies are depleted.

Patients may walk in to request a flu vaccine any time during regular clinic hours.

“Anyone, even healthy people, can get the flu and serious problems related to the flu can happen at any age. Vaccination is the best protection against the flu, and the Perry County Health Department recommends that everyone six months of age and older get a flu vaccine every year,” said Brandi Mackin, RN.

“It takes about two weeks to be protected after you get the flu vaccine, so we want everyone who hasn’t had their flu shot to get one right away to help keep our community healthy.”

The flu vaccine is especially important for people at high risk for serious illness or death from influenza such as the elderly, pregnant women and young children, as well as healthcare workers and family and friends of anyone at high risk.

Expectant mothers should be vaccinated during pregnancy to protect themselves and pass protection on to their unborn babies.

Flu shots will be provided at no charge to patients. Both adults and children may receive flu vaccine at the clinic.

Call the Perry County Health Department at 931-589-2138 for more information.

The clinic is located at 31 Medical Drive and open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.