DOLLY LUDENE PARRISH McKNIGHT

Mrs. McKnight, 86, of Linden, died Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Friday, January 27, 2017, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Wayne Rowan officiating. Burial was at McKnight Cemetery. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late Ollie Lee Parrish and Sally Emma Stinett Parrish. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Ruby Churchwell and Ruth Parrish; brothers, Wiley, Billy, Burton, George, Lawrence “Red,” Jimmy, and Johnny Parrish. Survivors include her husband of sixty-eight years, Ellis McKnight; daughters, Reba (Gary) Rhodes and Linda (James) Young, both of Linden; a son, Roger McKnight of Linden; grandchildren, Angie (Steve) Williams, Mikey (Lori) Rhodes, Michelle (Scott) Bledsoe, and Randy (Miranda) Young; eight great grandchildren; two great, great grandchildren; sisters, Ellie Mae Cook, Bessie Ledbetter, and Evelyn Parrish; a brother, Wesley (Bonnie) Parrish; and a host of other loving family members and friends.