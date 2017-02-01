ARTHUR “HOSS” CHOATE, JR.

Mr. Choate, Jr., 79, of Linden, died Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at Alive Hospice in Nashville. A funeral service was held Sunday, January 29, 2017, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Joe Choate officiating. Burial was at Harder Cemetery. He was born in Perry County, the son of the late Arthur Choate, Sr. and Evelyn Beakley Choate. He was a United States Air Force and Army Reserve veteran, and was a retired over the road truck driver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by both his wives, Mae and Martha, and brothers, Bill, James, and Roy Choate. Survivors include his daughters, Betty (Charles) Holten of Smyrna, and Linda Ferguson of Murfreesboro; sons, Arthur (Jonie) Choate, III of Madison and James (Sue) Choate of Chicopee, Massachusetts; step-children, Jeanie Warren of Linden, Richie (Theresa) Fortune of Georgia, and David (Tracie) Fortune of Scott Hill; twenty grandchildren; twenty-five great grandchildren; and a host of other loving family members and friends.