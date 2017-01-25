VIKINGS RACKED UP TWO VICTORIES

PCHS Viking Parker Brown average 21 points per game in the past week’s three games to lead his team to two wins: 91-52 over Clifton, and 56-51 over Lewis County.

The Vikings lost one match-up, 35-59 to Wayne County.

Versus the Wildcats from Waynesboro, Brown had a dozen points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists, while Brock Young added 10 more and a rebound.

Other individual efforts: Samuel Foust, 9 points, 3 rebounds; Justin Perry, 2 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists; Jordan Barber, 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist; Matthew Wood and J.J. Capps, 1 rebound each.

The Vikings had 21 total rebounds, 17 turnovers, and 8 assists.

In the 39-point crushing of the Clifton Lions, three Vikings hit double figures and ten left marks on the scoring sheet.

In double digits: Parker Brown, 30 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists; Justin Perry—a double/double—with 19 points, 2 rebounds, 12 assists; Matthew Wood, 13 points, 3 boardsd, 2 assists.

Also scoring: Parker Bates, 9 points, 1 rebounds, 1 assist; Samuel Foust, 6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist; Maclaine Pevahouse, 6 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists; Tyler Jackson, 3 points, 1 rebound; Brock Young, 2 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists; Jordan Barber, 2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists; Jackson Moore, 1 point, 1 rebound, 1 assist.

Pulling down rebounds: Parker Hinson, 2; Noah Poynter, Hunter Trull, Kishan Patel, 1 each.

As a team: 35 rebounds, 28 assists, 7 turnovers.

The second win for the now 10-10 Vikings was over Lewis County.

Parker Brown had 21 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and was the only Viking in double digits.

Other stats: Justin Perry, 9 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists; Jordan Barber, 8 points, 4 rebounds; Samuel Foust, 6 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists; Brock Young, 6 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists; Maclaine Pevahouse, 5 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist; Matthew Wood, 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist.

Team stats: 32 rebounds, 14 assists, 12 turnovers.

Stats provided by Jay Hinson.