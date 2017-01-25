RICKY QUINN

Mr. Quinn, 53, died January 10, 2017, at Maury Regional Medical Center, Columbia. No services are planned. Bills McGaugh Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of arrangements. He was born in San Pedro, California, the son of Jesse Cullen Quinn and the late Martha Ann Jones Quinn. He was a resident of Linden and was a self-employed roofer. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jesse Quinn and Billy Ray Quinn. Survivors, in addition to his father, include three sisters, Diane Kordiac of Minnesota, Jeannette Mitchell of Arkansas, and Lisa K. McWorter of California. Notes of condolences may be sent to www.billsmcgaugh.com.