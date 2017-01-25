PERRY CO. LIBRARY TO RECEIVE TECHNOLOGY GRANT

The Tennessee State Library & Archives recently awarded more than $300,000 in technology grants to 114 public libraries across the state.

Of that total, Perry County Public Library is to receive $750.

The grants, which are distributed annually, are funded by Tennessee state government and a federal agency, the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

In order to qualify, recipients must have dollar-for-dollar matching funds from their local governments.

The grants are used for the purchase of desktop and laptop computers, as well as other electronic equipment that library users and staff members may need.

The Library & Archives awarded $305,500 this year, with individual grants ranging from $350 to $15,000.

“In the age in which we live, libraries have become much more than places where people can check out books,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. “Libraries are often an essential stop for people who don’t have access to computers at home or at work.

“Libraries are often where people go to search for jobs, apply for unemployment benefits or get online training that helps them enhance their professional skills.

“I am proud that the Library & Archives has a role in providing funding that helps people get computer access,” Hargett said.