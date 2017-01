Complete Automotive at 317 Pineview Rd., Linden, TN 37096 will be auctioning off a 2003 Mazda Pickup extended cab, VIN#4F4YR16V13TM13167 to the highest bidder for unpaid storage bill. Auction will be held on Friday, February 3, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

Pd 2/1