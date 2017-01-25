LADY VIKINGS DEFEATED WAYNE CO.

The PCHS Lady Vikings won one and lost two in this past week’s basketball action, defeating Wayne County by 14 points, but falling to Clifton and Lewis County.

Versus Wayne County, Chynia Brooks led the scoring effort—as she did in all three contests.

Brooks had anther double/double with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Alle Hinson also turned in a double/double with 18 points, 10 boards, and 2 assists.

Other individual stats: Katelynn Capps, 4 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists; Jaycie Roberts, 4 points, 2 rebounds; MaKayla Thornton, 3 points, 5 rebounds, 2assists; Sydney Wilsdorf, 3 points, 4 rebounds; Andrea Bradford, 2 points, 1 rebound, 4 assists.

As a team: 36 rebounds, 16 assists, 14 turnovers.

The final score, a PCHS win, 54-40.

The Lady Vikings lost a squeaker to Clifton, 37-40, despite a 26-point effort by Chynia Brooks (9 rebounds, 1 assist). Brooks was the only Lady Viking in double digits, and scored her 1000th point for PCHS in the game.

Other individual efforts: Alle Hinson, 8 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist; Jaycie Roberts, 2 points, 5 rebounds; MaKayla Thornton, 1 point, 1 assist; Andrea Bradford, 3 rebounds; Sydney Wilsdorf, 2 rebounds; Katelynn Capps, 1 assist.

Team stats: 23 boards, 15 turnovers, 4 assists.

Against the Lady Panthers of Lewis County the Lady Vikings appeared outmatched and lost 42-67.

Chynia Brooks led the effort with 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists, and was again the only Lady Viking finding double digits.

Other stats: Jaycie Roberts, 9 points, 1 rebound; Alivia Feustal, 6 points, 2 rebounds; Alle Hinson, 4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists; Andrea Bradford, 3 points, 1 assist; Katelynn Capps, 3 points; MaKayla Thornton, 1 rebound.

Team: 27 turnovers, 15 rebounds, 6 assists.

The Vikings and Lady Vikings played Summertown last night (Tuesday), and both teams are back in action this Friday as the Trojans and Trojanettes of Collinwood come to town.

On Saturday, PCHS heads west to Parsons to take on the Decatur County-Riverside Panthers and Lady Panthers.

All games are broadcast live on 101.3 WOPC with “The Voice of the Vikings” Jay Hinson and Tim Thomas bringing you all the play by play action.

Also catch the NYX Pregame show fifteen minutes before each game.

Stats provided by Jay Hinson.