ZULA LEE HORNER

Ms. Horner, 98, of Texas, formerly of Linden, died Sunday, January 8, 2017, in Nacogdoches. A funeral service was held Friday, January 13, 2017, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with John Horner and Charles Whitten officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late John Thomas Smith and Mary Ellen Bertha Lee Richardson Smith. She was a retired realtor and homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Frank Horner and Otis Dorton; a son, Bill Horner; a sister, Bessie Moore; and brothers, Jessie Smith, Billy Carlos “Pete” Smith, and Luther Brown Smith. Survivors include her children, Mary Ruth (Curtis) Owen of Tyler, Texas, Joann (Paul) Zider of Houston, Texas, and John (Kathryne) Horner of Nacogdoches, Texas; eight grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren; a sister, Darlos (James) Howell of Linden; and a host of other loving family members and friends.