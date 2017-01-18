VIKINGS BEAT SUMMERTOWN

The PCHS Vikings won one and lost two this past week, defeating Summertown, but falling to Collinwood and Loretto.

In the 52-70 loss to Collinwood, Parker Brown had a 22-point game (8 rebounds, 2 assists) to lead the Viking effort.

Samuel Foust, also in double digits, added 10 and 5 rebounds, while Brock Young connected for 9 points (1 rebound, 2 assists).

Other individual efforts: Jordan Barber, 7 points, 9 rebounds; Tyler Jackson, 2 points; J.J. Capps, 2 points; Justin Perry, 3 rebounds, 3 assists; Matthew Wood, 3 rebounds, 2 assists; Jackson Moore, 3 rebounds.

As a team: 32 rebounds, 10 turnovers, 9 assists.

Samuel Foust was the only Viking in double figures versus Loretto, with 15 points and 4 boards.

Contributing: Jordan Barber, 9 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist; Parker Brown, 7 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists; Justin Perry, 5 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists; Brock Young, 3 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists; Matthew Wood, 2 points, 1 rebounds, 2 assists; Jackson Moore, 2 points; Tyler Jackson, 1 rebound; Kishan Patel, 1 rebound.

Team stats: 26 rebounds, 15 turnovers, 12 assists.

Parker Brown’s 27 point-performance capped the victory over Summertown, 68-56. Brown pulled off the double-double with 11 rebounds, 3 assists.

Two other Vikings reached double figures: Samuel Foust had 11 points (7 rebounds, 1 assist) and Brock Young connected for 10 points (3 rebounds, 3 assists).

Other individual offense: Justin Perry, 9 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists; Matthew Wood, 5 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist; Jordan Barber, 4 points, 4 rebounds; Maclaine Pevahouse, 2 points, 1 assist.

Team: 34 rebounds, 15 assists, 14 turnovers.

Stats provided by Jay Hinson.