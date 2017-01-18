ONLY ONE FINDING ON MUNICIPAL AUDITS

In the most recent financial audits of the Town of Linden and City of Lobelville, both local municipalities received clean bills of health, with only one finding reported.

For both Lobelville and Linden, the auditors commented: “Due to the limited number of personnel employed…several functions, which ideally should be performed by different individuals, are regularly performed by one or two persons. I recommend that the Town [City} strengthen its internal control in cash receipts, cash disbursements, and reconciliation of cash.”

Management’s response to the finding from each city was identical: “Due to the size of the office, a complete separation of duties is not possible. However we arc continuing to monitor office responsibilities and segregate duties as needed.”