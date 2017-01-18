NOTICE TO CREDITORS (MERCER)
Estate of ADDIE MARIE MERCER, Late of PERRY County, Tenn.
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of January, 2017, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the Estate of ADDIE MARIE MERCER, deceased, who died January 16, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Perry County, Tennessee.
All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claim will be forever barred.
- (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.Margaret Ann Garner,Estate of ADDIE MARIE MERCER Perry County Clerk & MasterAttorney for Personal RepresentativeLinden, TN 37096Pd 1/25
- (931) 589-2167
- P.O. Box 45
- John H. Carroll
- Charlene Brown,
- Personal Representative
- This the 9th day of January, 2017.
- (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication as described in (1) (A); or