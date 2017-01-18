NOTICE TO CREDITORS (MERCER)

Estate of ADDIE MARIE MERCER, Late of PERRY County, Tenn.

Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of January, 2017, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the Estate of ADDIE MARIE MERCER, deceased, who died January 16, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Perry County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claim will be forever barred.