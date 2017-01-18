LADY VIKINGS WIN TWO

The Lady Vikings went 2-1 in recent action, falling to Loretto, but defeating Collinwood and upsetting seventh-ranked Summertown.

Chynia Brooks turned in a double-double, 33-point performance versus Collinwood to lead her team to a 50-45 victory. She had 11 rebounds and 2 assists in the game.

Jaycie Roberts produced the other double-double with 11 points, 10 boards, and 3 assists.

Other individual efforts: Andrea Bradford, 5 points, 2 rebounds; MaKayla Thornton, 1 point, 5 rebounds, 1 assist; Alle Hinson, 3 rebounds, 2 assists; Katelynn Capps, 2 rebounds, 1 assist; Sydney Wilsdorf, 1 rebound; Alivia Feustal, 1 rebound.

As a team: 35 rebounds, 16 turnovers, 9 assists.

The only loss of the week came at the hands of Loretto, 40-63.

Chynia Brooks again led the charge for the Lady Vikings with 19 points, 7 rebounds, with Jaycie Toberts adding 11 points, 4 boards, and 2 assists.

Other stats: Alle Hinson, 4 points, 4 rebounds, 3 asssists; MaKayla Thornton, 3 points, 4 rebounds; Katelynn Capps, 3 points, 1 rebound; Andrea Bradford, 1 assist; Sydney Wilsdorf, 1 rebound.

Team stats: 21 rebounds, 14 turnovers, 6 assists.

The highlight of the week was the 45-42 defeat of Summertown, again behind a solid performance by Chynia Brooks (18 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist).

Jaycie Roberts had 13 points in the game, along with 6 rebounds and 2 assists.

Other scorers: Alle Hinson, 9 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists; MaKayla Thornton, 3 points, 2 rebounds; Andrea Bradford, 2 points, 2 rebounds; Sydney Wilsdorf, 6 rebounds, 1 assist.

As a team: 37 rebounds, 10 turnovers, 6 assists.

The Boys and Girls in Black played the Wayne County Wildcats in Waynesboro last night. They head to Clifton to take on the Lions this Friday, and then host the Panthers of Lewis County on Saturday.

Stats provided by Jay Hinson.