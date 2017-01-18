J.D. LANDERS

Mr. Landers, 69, of Linden, died Monday, December 19, 2016. at Perry Community Hospital. The family will hold a private service at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia is assisting the family with arrangements. He was born in Perry County, the son of the late Benny Landers and Clarise Gallon Landers. He worked as a shade tree mechanic and enjoyed hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, A.B. Landers and Ollie Landers; and sisters, Dorothy Landers, Mary Lee Landers, and Vestie Edmond. Survivors include his wife, Brenda Bailey Landers of Sardis; a son, Josh Landers of Sardis; daughters, Tonya (Tim) Parrish of Perry County, Sonya (Willard) Meatte of Hohenwald, and Carol (Max) Smith of Sardis; brothers, Dave Landers of Decaturville and Dan Landers of Henderson County; a sister, Louise Belle of Hohenwald; twelve grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TNFunerals.com.