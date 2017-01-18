HOW MANY CARRY PERMITS?

In the most recent figures available from the Tennessee Department of Safety, as of January 4, 2017, 897 Perry County residents hold gun carry permits—representing just over eleven percent of the total population.

The number is up from roughly a year ago when the total was 830.

Currently, 581,892 Tennessee residents hold valid handgun carry permits.

In the six counties bordering Perry, the following numbers were reported:

–Benton, 1,770;

–Decatur, 1,289;

–Hickman, 2,285;

–Humphreys, 2,252;

–Lewis, 1,193;

–Wayne, 1,465.

In every instance, the county reports showed an increase in carry permits over the previous year.