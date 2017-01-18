GREGORY CHARLES JOHNSTON

Mr. Johnston, 69, of Jacksonville, Arkansas, died suddenly on Saturday, January 7, 2017. A celebration of life was held Saturday, January 14, 2017, 5:00 p.m. at the Southern Oaks Country Club in Jacksonville. He was born in Tuscaloosa, Arkansas, the son of Ray S. Johnston and Ardelle Kinningham. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1969, and thanks to the GI Bill, was able to attend Memphis State University where he earned his B.S. in Education. On January 3, 1975, he married Sandra Moore in her family’s living room in Linden. That same year, he started a 30-year teaching and coaching career that took him from Memphis City Schools to Jacksonville, Arkansas at Northwood Junior High and North Pulaski High in Pulaski County Special School District. He was a lifelong fan of the game of football, the Arkansas Razorbacks and St. Louis Cardinals. Survivors include his wife of forty-two years, Sandra Moore Johnston of Jacksonville; a daughter, Holly Ray (Ross) Herlocker of North Little Rock, Arkansas; a brother, James (Joann) Johnston of Poplarville, Mississippi; mother-in-law, Nola Peace Moore; brother-in-law, Randy (Gail) Moore, and son Blake (Whitney) Moore of Linden; and sister-in-law, Lisa (Tim) Marlin, and son Lance Marlin, of Linden. He also leaves lifelong friend, Danny (Judy Depree) Beale of Jacksonville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Greg’s name to the good work of your choice, or toe the Arkansas Food Bank, www.arkansasfoodbank.org, or the Baptist Health Foundation, www.baptist-health.com/foundation. You may sign the online guestbook at www.mooresjacksonvillefuneralhome.com.