ERNEST EDWARD SHARP

SFC Retired Sharp, 77, of Hohenwald, died Saturday, December 31, 2016, at his residence. A funeral service was held Tuesday, January 3, 2017, 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of McDonald Funeral Home, with Bill Webb and Eddie Rodgers officiating. Burial was in Bastin Cemetery with military honors. He was born in Farmers Exchange, the son of the late Fred Alfred Sharp and Altie (Cotham) Sharp. He retired after twenty-one years from the United States Army, having served in Vietnam. He served in every veteran organization, such as the American Legion, Lewis County Veterans Organization, and was Quartermaster for Meriwether Lewis VFW Post 1814 for thirty-five years. He worked as a night watchman for Buffalo Valley for seventeen years. In 2016, the State Legislature voted to name “Echoes from a Soldier’s Grave,” written by Sharp, as the official state poem for Tennessee. He assisted many veterans in Lewis and surrounding counties with numerous military matters, including receiving the honors they earned while serving their country. He traveled around the area singing and playing music to residents in assisted living and nursing homes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Kelley, and a brother, William “Bud” Sharp. Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Owens Sharp of Hohenwald; two daughters, Nancy Kidd (special friend Dwight O’Neal) of Linden, and Ernestine “Cissy” Riley of Hohenwald; a brother, Jerry “Jay” Sharp (Carol) Sharp of Hohenwald; a sister, Nancy Sharp (Willie) Chessor of Centerville; two grandsons, William Edward Riley (Tia McClain) and Tyler David Riley, both of Hohenwald; and one granddaughter, Audra Caroline Kidd of Linden. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Veterans Hall in Hohenwald.