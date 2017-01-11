VIKINGS CRUSHED NATCHEZ TRACE

The Vikings saw basketball action this past week, but the Lady Vikings did not.

Weather also played havoc with the schedule.

The Vikings enjoyed an easy victory over Natchez Trace, 75-44. PCHS is now even on the season at 7-7.

Viking Parker Brown put up an impressive 24-point performance, along with a half-dozen rebounds and 5 assists.

Brown was joined in double digits by Justin Perry, 15 points, 3 boards, 6 assists; Samuel Foust, 10 points and 8 rebounds; and Jordan Barber with 10 points, 6 boards, and an assist.

Rounding out the individual contributions: Maclaine Pevahouse, 5 points, 1 rebound; Brock Young, 4 points, 2 rebounds, 6 assistsl Matthew Wood, 3 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist; Noah Poynter, 2 points, 2 rebounds; Tyler Jackson, 2 points, 1 rebound; Jackson Moore, 2 rebounds, 1 assist; Parker Bates, 1 rebound, 2 assists; Hunter Trull, 1 rebound; Parker Hinson, 1 rebound; and J.J. Capps, 1 assist.

Team stats: 36 boards, 23 assists, 14 turnovers.

The Lady Vikings and Vikings were to have played the Summertown Eagles and Lady Eagles on Friday, January 6, but due to snow and ice, the game was postponed to a later date.

Also, PCHS went to Collinwood last night to take on the Trojans. That game will be reported in next weeks issue.

The Boys and Girls in Black head to Loretto this Friday to face the Lady Mustangs and Mustangs. The games will be broadcast live on 101.3 WOPC as “The Voice of the Vikings” Jay Hinson and Tim Thomas bring you all the play by play action.

It’s Good To Be Gold! Go Vikings.