SEVEN PCHS STUDENTS AWARDED NWTF SCHOLARSHIPS

MIKE ANDREWS

Buffalo River Longbeards

The Buffalo River Longbeards are again this year excited to announce the awarding of scholarships to seven PCHS Seniors: Elizabeth Ulmer, Bethany Howell, Hope Richardson, Emily Arnold, Caden Johnson, Logan Morris, and Christian Tinin.

We are so proud of these students who have made the commitment to further their education. The Chapter is equally proud to be able to help.

We thank the community for all your support so we can do these worthwhile outreach programs.

Our annual Banquet and Auction is just around the corner on Saturday, January 21, beginning at 5:00 p.m. We are moving this year to the Linden Middle School gymnasium to allow for more room to accommodate the increasing number of attendees, which we are thankful for.

For a fun evening in a family atmosphere, come out and support the National Wild Turkey Federation. We will have a great meal catered this year by Mallard’s Restaurant in Huntingdon. The success from this banquet allows us to give back to the community.

If anyone has questions, please call 593-2743. We respectfully remind everyone this is a non-alcoholic event.