NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured by that certain Real Estate Deed of Trust for Tennessee executed on August 21, 2009, by Jerry N. Maness and Scotty Maness, to Robert G. Connelly, Jr., Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee in Book 101, Page 528, (“Deed of Trust”); and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed(s) of Trust is the United States of America, acting by and through the United States Department of Agriculture (“USDA”); and

WHEREAS, USDA, the current owner and holder of said Deed(s) of Trust appointed Faye McEwen as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed for record in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed(s) of Trust; and

NOW THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed(s) of Trust by USDA, and Faye McEwen as Substitute Trustee, or duly appointed agent, pursuant to the power, duty, and authorization in and conferred by said Deed(s) of Trust, will on Thursday, January 26, 2017, commencing at 10:00 A.M. at the West door of the Perry County Courthouse, Linden, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest bidder either for a cashier’s check or 10 per cent of the high bid price as a non-refundable deposit with balance due within ten (10) days of sale, (and if such balance goes unpaid, USDA will retain the deposit and re-foreclose) the following described property lying and being in the First Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee to wit:

“A metes and bounds description of the property is included in the deed referenced below.”

Map 103 Parcel 013.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 3482 Cedar Creek Rd, Linden, TN 37096

Being the same property conveyed to Jerry N. Maness and Scotty N. Maness by deed of Danny Burcham and wife, Kelli Burcham, as recorded in Deed Book D-8, Page 986 in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, and

CURRENT OWNERS: Jerry N. Maness and Scotty Maness

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed(s) of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

Publication Dates: December 28, 2016, January 4, January 11, 2017

Faye McEwen

Substitute Trustee

237 Waterloo St

Lawrenceburg, TN 38464

http//www.resales.usda.gov

B 1/11