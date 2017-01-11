JERRY ROBERT HENSLEY

Mr. Hensley, 75, of Linden, died Monday, January 2, 2017, at Centennial Medical Center. A funeral service was held Thursday, January 5, 2017, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of McDonald Funeral Home, with Walter Droke officiating. Burial was at Lewis County Memorial Gardens in Hohenwald. He was born in Lewis County, the son of the late Robert Hensley and Buena Pauline Rosson Hensley. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, Navy, and Air Force, and worked as a pipe fitter for the military. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, James Hensley and Johnnie Bartholomew, and a granddaughter, Christie Webb. Survivors include his wife, Joella Bartholomew Hensley of Linden; sons, Jerry Hensley, Jr. of Danville, Kentucky, and Don Baker of Hohenwald; daughters, Theresa (Kurt) Earley of Bee Spring, Kentucky, and Joyce (Dwight) Webb of Hohenwald; brothers, Lynn Hensley of Hohenwald, and David Hensley of Waynesboro; sisters, Julia Mash of Hohenwald, and Kathy Dunn of Birmingham, Alabama; fourteen grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren.