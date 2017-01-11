DORRIS S. PARRISH

Ms. Parrish, 82, of Linden, died Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at Maury Regional Hospital. A funeral service was held Friday, January 6, 2017, 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of McDonald Funeral Home, with Bill Webb officiating. Burial was at Downey Cemetery in Hohenwald. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Berthal Hankins and Grace Warren Hankins. She was homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ralph Taylor “Buck” “Buster” Skelton, three sisters, and two brothers. Survivors include her husband, Jimmie Parrish of Linden; sons, Ralph (Edna) Skelton and Jeff Skelton, both of Hohenwald; a step-son, Tim (Tonya) Parrish of Linden; daughters, Vickie (Dana) Scates of Lexington, Charlotte Runions and Pam Cotham, both of Linden; a brother, Ted Hankins of Clifton; seventeen grandchildren, lots of great grandchildren; and three great, great grandchildren.