DON’T FALL FOR LATEST MLEC ‘PAST DUE’ SCAM

Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative is again warning members about phone scams. Callers are linking themselves with MLEC, claiming the member’s account is past due and subject to disconnection.

The “past due” scam goes something like this: A consumer gets a call from an 800- or 888- number that looks like a valid utility company phone number. Widely available spoofing software allows crooks to display what appears to be an official number on caller IDs. The caller threatens to cut off power if the consumer doesn’t pay.

But here’s the giveaway: The crook will demand payment via a prepaid debit card or money order. And he’ll ask for it within a specified time frame––often an hour or less.

The scammer may even quote an amount that sounds like your typical monthly bill. That way, the threat has even more credibility.

Scammers might direct the customer to a specific store nearby that sells the prepaid cards and instruct the customer to put money on the card and provide the card number to the scammer.

Some scammers have even been bold enough to contact potential victims in person, coming to the member’s house.

“These types of scams are becoming more frequent, and it is disturbing for everyone,” says MLEC President and CEO Keith Carnahan. “Homes and businesses are being targeted with this latest scheme, and MLEC wants to help keep our members safe.”

Here are some tips on how to protect yourself:

–Do not assume the name and number on your caller ID are legitimate. Caller IDs can be spoofed.

–Never share your personal information, including date of birth, Social Security number or banking account information.

–Never wire money to someone you don’t know.

–Do not click links or call numbers in unexpected emails or texts – especially those asking for your account information.

–MLEC, like most utilities, will not require their members to purchase prepaid debit cards or money orders to avoid an immediate disconnection.

–If you receive a call that sounds like it may be a scam, or if you believe the call is a scam, hang up, call the police and report MLEC.

You can also help: Alert your family members and friends. Share the scammers’ tactics described in this article or those you have heard about.

You can also help raise awareness and warn others by reposting scam awareness information on social media; use the hashtag #stopscams.