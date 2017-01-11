2016: YEAR IN REVIEW CONTINUED

As 2016 entered its second half, the Buffalo River Review took a look at age data: the U.S. Census Bureau reported that 43.9 years was the median age for Perry Countians, and that 160 local residents were 85 or older.

Speaking of age, Ruth Denton celebrated her 101st birthday in 2016.

Perry and Lewis County authorities, working with Waynesboro Police and investigators from Maury, McNairy, and Hickman counties cracked a theft ring responsible for stealing $90,000 worth of items from victims.

Posthumously, Vietnam War veteran, Major Bill Paschall, was honored for his sacrifice. Paschall, who received the Bronze Star and four Purple Hearts, died of medical complications from his wartime exposure to Agent Orange.

TVA and students from UT Knoxville visited Perry County during the Summer to test water quality of the Buffalo River.

The Sheriff’s Office inmate garden was so productive that excess vegetables were offered free to the general public.

Perry County Schools announced slight increases in student lunch prices.

Native American artifacts from an archeological dig near Flatwoods were placed on permanent display at Linden City Hall.

Twenty percent of the county’s voters cast ballots in the county general election in August: Facing opposition, Sheriff Weems, Property Assessor Horner, and Board of Education Chair Martha Sharp—along with a number of other unopposed officials—won re-election. Mayor Wess Ward ran a successful write-in campaign and took office on August 19.

During annual in-service, Nanette Arnold as recognized as system-wide Teacher of the Year for Perry County Schools.

Oliver’s Crossing—Linden’s newest housing opportunity—announced completion of construction and offered leasing opportunities.

Viking football kicked off the 2016 season on August 19.

The Perry County Budget Committee recommended—and the full Commission approved—a five-cent increase in the property tax rate, setting it at $2.45 for the year, with the hike going to the general fund.

Perry County Girl Scouts continued a busy year of helping others by collecting donated items for Louisiana flood victims.

Chesney Pope was crowned football season Homecoming Queen for 2016.

Viking head basketball coach Kirk Haston had a book signing for his Days of Knight, a memoir of successes and losses during his years of playing at Indiana University for legendary coach Bobby Knight.

Tucker Airport was officially dedicated with a fly-in day on September 10.

A much-expanded and impressive Remembering World War II annual installment took place the third weekend of September.

LEAPs students from Linden Middle enjoyed living history by visiting replica ships Nina and Pinta when they docked at Clifton.

MLEC announced that average electric customers would experience a slight rate decrease on October 1.

The annual FFA Antique Tractor & Engine Show & Pull, October 15, drew a large crowd to PCHS FFA Alumni Blue & Gold Park for its annual gathering of games, competitions, and fun.

Redemption House, a substance abuse recovery home for women, held a “meet the public” event.

Paint the Town Pink 5K raised $7,950 in October. Three local concerns—Team Fallon, Team Edwards, and Asher’s Dashers—each received $1,000 donations; the balance continued efforts to help pay medical expenses for Perry County breast cancer patients.

Local Vietnam Veterans of America received its state charter for Chapter 1123.

The County Commission approved a four-year contract extension with Buffalo River Health Care LLC to lease and operate Perry County Nursing Home.

Agency cooperation between the Sheriff’s Office and Perry County 911 resulted in new equipment and an improvement from 30 to 93 percent radio contact capability for emergency personnel.

During drought conditions, the state Division of Forestry issued warnings urging extra precautions with outdoor burning during the Autumn months.

Nursing home resident Mary Jones turned 102.

In a GOP sweep of Perry County, President-elect Donald Trump won every local precinct in the November general election, while Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn, State Senator Joey Hensley, and State Representative Steve McDaniel all won re-election. Fifty-five percent of Perry County voters participated.

Mayor James E. Richardson Community and Senior Center was dedicated in Lobelville in memory of the late community leader.

Operation Christmas Child put together 802 gift boxes for children across the world.

The Commission approved a series of increases to litigation taxes and fees associated with legal action in Perry County courts.

Courthouse security was tightened, with entry at the back door and handicap-accessible basement door only, with everyone screened by an officer upon arrival.

Kenzsley Davis was honored at PCHS as basketball Homecoming Queen.

Three new members were Vikings Legacy Club inductees as the December banquet: former Viking Nat Dixon, current Lady Viking head coach Kristal Edney, and the late athlete, educator, and coach W.R. Moore.