RUBY CHRISTINE RICHARDSON

Ms. Richardson, 86, of Linden, died Sunday, December 25, 2016, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Wednesday, December 28, 2016, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Hoyt Kirk and Bert Mathis officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late James Doss Trull and Gertrude Morgan Trull. She was a member of Brush Creek Church of Christ and was a retired CNA from Perry County Nursing Home. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Sara Bell and Molly Dowdy, and brothers, Earl, Leland, and Jessie Trull. Survivors include her husband, Grady Richardson; daughters, Barbara (Buddy) Hensley of Hohenwald, and Karen Harder of Linden; a son, Gary (Shelly) Richardson of Linden; grandchildren, Lisa (Greg) Mullinicks, Kelly (Chip) Kilgore, Alex Richardson, and Lindsey Richardson; great-grandchildren, Scott Mullinicks, Kensley Kilgore, Andrew Seamster, Cassie Richardson, and Kendall Richardson; a brother, Elbert Trull of Linden; and a host of other loving family members, and friends.