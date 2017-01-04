PERRY COUNTY LIBRARIES BY THE NUMBERS

GAIL SPRAGINS, CPLM, SPHR Director, Perry County Public Library System

2016 was a busy year for the two libraries in Perry County.

Customers visited the libraries nearly 30,000 times during the year and checked out more than 61,000 items during those visits.

Library customers also made suggestions for new titles to be included in the collections at the two library locations, and library staff responded.

During 2016, the libraries added 717 new book titles, 127 new audio book titles, and 1496 new DVD titles.

Take the opportunity during 2017 to stop by the Perry County libraries and look through the collections.

Thank you all for your continued support of the libraries in our county.