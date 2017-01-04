PCHS TEAMS COMPETED IN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENTS

The Lady Vikings (7-6) competed in the “Above the Rim Tournament” at Hickman County High School and placed fourth.

They won 53-37 over Waverly, lost 77-32 to Dickson County, and lost 77-44 to Lebanon.

The Vikings (6-7) played in the Powerade Classic in Mt. Pleasant and won both games.

First game was between the Zion Christian Eagles as the Vikings win a good one, 68-60. The next morning the Vikings took on the Wildcats of Santa Fe and tamed the Cats 66-14.

The Vikings and Lady Vikings host the Summertown Eagles and Lady Eagles this Friday night at Dave Rhodes Memorial Gym.

Friday’s contest will be the Green Game. Please wear green for Team Edwards.