HARRISON BENEFIT THIS SUNDAY

A benefit for Molly Harrison will be held this Sunday, January 8, 11:00 a.m., at the Perry County Community Center in Linden.

Molly, who is 16 years old, is Type 1 diabetic with life-threatening complications. She needs a diabetic alert dog to sense her low blood sugar levels before she suffers a seizure. The dog, which costs $15,000, would help Molly live a normal life again.

Hens & Hogs plates will be for sale at $10 each. Enjoy live music, an auction, cake walk, and raffles for great prizes.

To donate or for more info, contact Mark & Eric Harrison, 931-994-1775.