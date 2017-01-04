EDWARD “ED” GLEN DOTSON

Mr. Dotson, 51, of Pleasantville, died Wednesday, December 21, 2016. A funeral service was held Saturday, December 24, 2016, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Pete Tibbs officiating. Burial was at Williams Cemetery in Pleasantville. He was born in Wyandotte, Michigan, the son of the late Loral Dotson and Linda Williams Dotson. He was employed with Local Union 572 out of Nashville as a Journeyman. He had also worked at Johnson Controls/TeamLinden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Lanty French, and grandmother, Lola Ledford. Survivors include his son, Dylanger Dotson of Winter Garden, Florida; a daughter, Makenzie Dotson of Decaturville; a sister, Mayrine French of Pleasantville; special aunt, Bernice Himes of Pleasantville; nephews, Lanty French and Sean French; and a host of other loving family members and friends.