CASEY A. DeLION

Mr. DeLion, 33, of New Philadelphia, Ohio, died suddenly Friday, December 16, 2016, at his residence. A graveside service was held Saturday, December 31, 2016, at New Cumberland Cemetery, with Fred Strawser officiating. He was born in Dover, Ohio, the son of Billy Jo (step-mother Mary) DeLion, of Linden, and Mrs. Carolyn Jean Grimm (step-father Robert) Johnson, of Brewster, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John (Jack) and Mary DeLion; maternal grandparents, Clyde and Margaret Grimm, and an uncle, Thomas Grimm. He was employed as a disc jockey for Mobile Jams Entertainment of New Philadelphia since 2008. He was a 2001 graduate of New Philadelphia High School and was a United States Air Force veteran who served from 2001 to 2004. He began his career as a DJ at the Skate Place in New Philadelphia in 1997. In addition to his parents and step-parents, survivors include his wife, Karrie M. Little DeLion of Wilmot, Ohio; a sister, Danielle Troyer of Dover; and Chad Stevenson of New Philadelphia, who was “like a brother” to him. Other family members include uncles and aunts, John Wayne (Fumi) DeLion of Okinawa, Japan, Jerry (Brenda) DeLion of New Cumberland, Ohio, Mrs. Pam (Dan) Hogan of Dover, Barry Grimm (Robin Baldwin, companion) of Newport, Ohio, Linda Rhodes of Navarre, Ohio, Ruth Ann (Rick) Miller of Dennison, Ohio, and many loved cousins. To leave an online condolence message, please visit www.baxtergardner.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Pathway to Wellness, P.O. Box 572, Dover, Ohio 4462.