INVESTIGATION LEADS TO ARRESTS OF THREE ON DRUG CHARGES

After an extensive undercover drug investigation conducted by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, three individuals were arrested last week for the sale of methamphetamine and crack cocaine.

Sheriff Nick Weems told the Review that he assigned Investigator Rodd Spaid and Chief Deputy Bart Rosson to head up the investigation several months ago.

In November 2016, Rosson and Spaid carried the cases made from the investigation before the Grand Jury, where indictments were passed down for the arrest of 34 year old Clarence Walker Jr., a former Humboldt resident, and 46 year old Jeffrey Coble from Lobelville.

Both Walker and Coble were residing in Lobelville, but were not connected in the drug business, the Sheriff said.

According to the report, the PCSO executed the indictment on Coble at his residence at 464 Leeper Street, Lobelville, around noon on December 27, 2016.

Coble has been charged withtwo counts of manufacture/sell/delivery of methamphetamine. His bond, which was set at $15,000, was posted a few hours later.

The Sheriff said that deputies had recently been watching the 83 West Fourth Avenue, Lobelville residence of Walker in an attempt to serve the indictment, but were unsuccessful.

On December 28, the Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Walker was at the residence of Brandi Grice at the Bison River Apartments in Linden.

Deputies entered Grice’s apartment and discovered Walker coming from the bathroom, where he was attempting to flush a large quantity of illegal narcotics down the toilet.

Both Grice and Walker were arrested and charged with possession of a number of illegal drugs.

Walker is charged with four counts of manufacture/sell/delivery of crack cocaine and two counts of drug paraphernalia. Walker remains in jail under a $55,000 bond.

Grice is charged with three counts of simple possession of drugs and one count of legend drugs without a prescription. Grice was released on a $7,500 bond.

Sheriff Weems commended his investigators, deputies, and reserve deputies for their long hours of commitment in combating Perry County’s drug problem.

“I mean these guys are ready to do whatever I ask of them. We have a really good team,” the Sheriff said.

The Sheriff closed with this statement in hopes to send a clear message to those who want to deal drugs in Perry County:

“Think about the lives, homes and children you are destroying here. You may not care, but we have a strong team that is ready to come after you if you choose to make your living this way. One might think they’re getting away with it and going unnoticed, but we’re watching, waiting, and building our case file. Don’t be next.”