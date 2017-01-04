2016: YEAR IN REVIEW

Twenty-sixteen was another eventful year, dominated locally and nationally by politics.

The year began with a new county sheriff, Nick Weems, appointed by the Perry County Commission in late December to replace the late Sheriff Tommy Hickerson until the next regular county election in August.

Weems, who served as chief deputy under Sheriff Hickerson, was one of three men seeking the appointment; the others—the former Sheriff’s son, Deputy Chris Hickerson and THP Sergeant Lee Garry Smith.

Weems received a majority vote in the first round and took the oath of office that same evening, administered by General Sessions Judge Katerina Moore.

In January the Commission approved new rates for use of the Community Center in Linden: $100 per day for weekends and $50 for evenings through the week, along with a refundable $100 cleaning deposit.

The Tennessee Infrastructure Alliance reported in early 2016 that Perry County’s funding needs totaled $192 million, mostly in the areas of 72 transportation and wastewater treatment projects.

The first major snow and ice storm struck on January 22, with frigid temperatures and school closings.

The National Weather Service reported that 2015 was officially the hottest year on record.

Former Sheriff Jerry Blakemore passed away in early 2016 after a law enforcement career that spanned 30 years, including four as Sheriff.

Perry County also lost another influential leader in January when Linden Mayor Jim Azbill, 75, passed away suddenly from head injuries sustained in a fall at his home. He had served as Linden’s Mayor since 2002 and as a longtime Alderman before being elected to the chief official post.

The Vikings Legacy Club inducted four new members in February: the late Cory Brown, Jimmy Hinson, Ben Rutledge, and Luke Webb. The Legacy Club is Perry County athletic hall of fame.

The annual “Remembering World War II” event, founded by the Courter family and growing each year, won five prestigious SFEA Kaleidoscope Awards, recognizing outstanding community festivals in the Southeast.

The Review reported that meeting fees paid by county government increased substantially in 2015, totaling $40,625, compared to $28,000 in 2012-13 and $25,000 in 2013-14.

Anna Mai Sims, a Perry County Nursing Home resident, celebrated her 100th birthday.

Garrett Daniel was honored with the retirement of his PCHS jersey in recognition of his outstanding career as a Viking.

Linden Alderman Dean Heady was appointed interim Mayor, having agreed to serve until the August general election results.

On March 1, Tennessee and Perry County voters took part in the SEC Presidential Primary. Hillary Clinton was the local Democratic choice, and Donald Trump won every Perry County precinct among Republican balloters. A total of 1,317 cast votes.

The Lady Vikings enjoyed a successful post-season run by winning the District 12A title, the Region 6A championship, and their sub-state contest. Their 26-6 season ended in the first round of the TSSAA State Basketball Tournament at MTSU.

Lady Viking Reagen Floyd was honored for scoring her 1,000th point in her PCHS athletic career.

Sheriff Weems transferred ownership of the county’s controversial helicopter to Williamson County, with a reciprocal support agreement.

The James Tucker Airport was dedicated in honor of the lifelong resident and pilot who was instrumental in the early 1960s in planning and making the airport a reality.

Two inmates—William Michael Brown and Raymond Gibson—tested the resolve of law enforcement by escaping from the Perry County Jail for a few hours. They were located with the help of local volunteer pilots.

The August election began shaping up when the ballot was set by the qualifying deadline. For Sheriff: Weems, Hickerson, and Smith. For Assessor of Property: incumbent Garry Horner and Tim Qualls. For School Board: incumbent chairperson Martha Sharp and challenger Marcia “Mrs. Cowboy” Smith. For Linden Mayor: Wess Ward. All other candidates were unopposed.

The March Blooming Arts Festival, which drew again thousands d visitors, was dedicated to the late Mayor Azbill.

A March 31 severe storm caused flooding and produced an EF1 tornado seven miles southeast of Linden, according to the National Weather Service. No injuries reported.

The Sheriff’s Department reported that an inmate pick-up program had collected 77,550 pounds of garbage from Perry County’s roadsides.

The Town of Linden won the regional best-tasting water award from the Tennessee Association of Utility Districts.

PFC Dennis C. Sharpe Memorial Drive was dedicated in memory of the Vietnam veteran killed by hostile artillery fire just four months into his first tour of duty.

In May, parole was denied again for convicted murderer Chad Swatzell who took the life of Perry County resident Carolyn Kilpatrick on August 29, 1988. He will next be eligible for parole in May of 2018.

The annual Civil War re-enactment of the burning lf the Perry County Courthouse drew a large crowd of spectators on May 14.

Miranda Boutwell was named valedictorian and Lydia Cagle was salutatorian of the 2016 graduating PCHS class.

Genia Southall retired as UT Extension Agent after nearly four decades in that role, having begun her service on November of 1979.

Students at Lobelville School raised $1,880 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Perry County Tea Party hosted a well-attended Sheriff’s candidate forum at the courthouse, sponsored by WOPC 101.3 FM and the Buffalo River Review.

Perry County Medical Center received a $225,000 grant to increase access to integrated heath services and to improve rural health outcomes.

Planet H20 bottled water, from a pure, artesian, deep Perry County well began distribution.

Next week: the second half of 2016.